Saints No.8 Harrison set for disciplinary hearing

Saints No.8 Teimana Harrison will appear before an independent disciplinary panel this evening.

Harrison was sent off in the 71st minute of last Friday's 13-12 Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final defeat at Bath for striking prop Nathan Catt with the head.

The incident proved costly for Saints as Josh Lewis kicked the resulting penalty to book Bath's place in Sunday's final at Kingsholm.

And Harrison will now hope to avoid further punishment at the hearing in Coventry tonight (start time 7pm).

Saints have five more games remaining this season, all of which come in the Aviva Premiership.

Their next match is at St James' Park, against Newcastle Falcons, on March 24.

And that will be followed by fixtures against Saracens, Leicester Tigers, Wasps and Worcester Warriors.