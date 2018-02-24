Saints must believe as they bid to end wait for league away win

Interim head coach Alan Dickens says Saints have got to start believing in themselves away from home.

The black, green and gold have not won on the road in the Aviva Premiership since the victory against London Irish at the Madejski Stadium in September.

And they face a tough final four away games, with today's game against Exeter Chiefs followed by fixtures at Newcastle Falcons, Leicester Tigers and Wasps.

Saints would dearly love to end their wait for a league away win at Sandy Park this afternoon (kick-off 2pm).

And Dickens said: "It (the away form) is something we're conscious of.

"It's about going away and believing in ourselves.

"We've turned the corner at the Gardens since the start of the year, winning all of our games there.

"We've got four tough games left away from home, but we've got to go into every single one believing we can win."