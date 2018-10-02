Saints lock Lawes: I will be fit to face Tigers

Courtney Lawes says he will be fit to face Leicester Tigers at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Saints lock was forced off after 60 minutes of last weekend's 45-40 Gallagher Premiership win at Bristol Bears.

But he was up for interview at Saints' weekly media day on Tuesday.

And Lawes insists he is ready to face Tigers in another huge east midlands derby.

"I hurt my back in the second half at Bristol and I was squat jogging around trying to ease it off but it didn't go away so I ended up pulling the plug," Lawes said.

"But I should be all right to go this weekend, which is the main thing.

"The final 20 minutes at Bristol was the first 20 minutes I've missed this season and it was a bit of a shame because I really wanted to carry on playing, but it is what it is.

"I feel good.

"I had been injured for about six months before the start of the season (Lawes was recovering from surgery on a knee injury) and I'm starting to get back into my stride now.

"I still feel pretty rusty and it's going to take a little while to shake the cobwebs off fully but I feel I'm performing relatively well considering the lack of game time I've had.

"I'm pushing on and I'm pretty used to an 80-minute shift now.

"If I'm going to start a game, I'd like to finish it so I'm happy enough."