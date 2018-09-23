Saints left frustrated with Wasps' failure to fulfil Wanderers fixture

Saints have been left 'frustrated' after Wasps were forced to cancel their Premiership Rugby Shield fixture at Franklin's Gardens on Monday night.

The Coventry-based club cited a 'lack of front row resources' as they pulled out of the clash, which was scheduled to be shown live on FreeSports.

London Irish have stepped into the void, meaning Saints will play them in a friendly at the Gardens on Monday (kick-off 7.30pm).

But that hasn't dampened Northampton disappointment that Wasps could not fulfil their fixture against the Wanderers for the second time in the space of 12 months.

“We are disappointed that Wasps are not able to raise a side for this fixture, but pleased we have been able to arrange a match against London Irish at the last minute,” said Saints CEO Mark Darbon.

“We are very grateful to Declan Kidney and everyone at the Exiles for agreeing to play this fixture which enables our playing squad to get much needed game time.

“As winners of the competition for previous two seasons the Premiership Rugby Shield is a tournament we take seriously and our home fixtures at Franklin’s Gardens are well attended by our supporters.

“We are frustrated that this is the second occasion that Wasps have had to cancel a fixture against the Wanderers in the last 12 months, particularly as this was the first of our fixtures to be broadcast live on FreeSports.”

Gates to Franklin’s Gardens open at 6.30pm on Monday evening.

The game is free to season ticket holders; £5 for adults and £2 for under-16s.

Car parks A, B and C situated off Ross Road will be open and free of charge.