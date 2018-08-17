Saints 'in a really good position' after successful week in Wales

Sam Vesty says Saints' week in Wales will stand them in good stead for the season ahead.

The black, green and gold have won both games during the past six days, beating Ospreys 26-13 in Bridgend last Saturday before defeating the Dragons 42-10 in Newport on Friday night.

Piers Francis skippered Saints against the Dragons

Hooker James Fish scored a hat-trick during the second-half against the Dragons, adding to efforts from Ken Pisi, Cobus Reinach and David Ribbans.

And it means Saints can now go into next Friday's return to Franklin's Gardens against Glasgow Warriors on the back of two pre-season wins in as many games.

"It was a good performance last week, we tried to implement how we want to attack and we did that well," said attack coach Vesty, who joined Saints from Worcester Warriors this summer.

"We've spent the week together and it's been all about getting together socially as well as on the pitch.

"It's put us in a really good position now.

"Today was a great lesson about being accurate in what you do. We weren't in the first half and that means you end up defending for long periods of time.

"Ultimately, if you defend for long periods of time, you're going to concede points, but in the second half we were much more accurate.

"We created a lot of chances and put some of those away, and Fish got a hat-trick - it's five from a great Welsh trip for him."