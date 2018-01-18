Saints haven't forgotten about difficult days against Saracens

Alan Dickens says Saints would be 'foolish' to forget the past two games against Saracens as they head to Allianz Park on Saturday.

And the interim head coach is hoping his side can continue their recent improvement this weekend.

Saints have shipped a total of 17 tries in their two meetings with Saracens so far this season, losing 55-24 in the Premiership clash at Twickenham in September and 57-13 in the Champions Cup clash at Franklin's Gardens in October.

But they have won their past two games, beating Gloucester and Clermont Auvergne in recent weeks.

And Dickens says his men are now desperate to get out there and show what they are made of against Saracens.

"Saracens are reigning European champions, they're going for a quarter-final berth and we want to go there and continue the momentum we've built over the past couple of weeks," Dickens said.

"We'd be foolish to forget about the past two games against them. We know what happened in those games and we need to go down there and put in a performance.

"We got caught by surprise in the first game of the season and the game here at the Gardens was a shock as well.

"We've won a couple of games and we need to continue with that and improve further.

"We needed to get the win to get the confidence and we got that against Gloucester - and we saw the rewards last weekend.

"We're desperate to get out there on Saturday because we want to build on the performances of the past two weeks.

"It is a challenge and we know they've got the majority of their players back. They're strong."