Saints hat-trick hero Harrison takes plaudits for 'very dominant' display

Chris Boyd hailed hat-trick hero Teimana Harrison as one of the toughest players to stop after Saints' valiant display at Clermont Auvergne on Saturday night.

Harrison produced a gargantuan showing, allying substance with style as he caused Top 14 leaders Clermont plenty of problems.

Fraser Dingwall, Alex Mitchell and Cobus Reinach were also on the scoresheet for Saints in the Challenge Cup Pool 1 encounter.

But it was No.8 Harrison who really stole the show, especially with one show-and-go score that a world-class winger would have been proud of.

"He just took up a personal challenge," Boyd said. "Every single time he carried, he made yards.

"We try to encourage the boys to fight hard in the tackle and Teimana's probably one of the best in the Northern Hemisphere at finishing off his carries.

"He was really very dominant."

Harrison's showing was at the forefront of a strong performance from the Saints pack.

They competed well at the scrum and took Clermont on in the lineout before a couple of set-piece struggles cost them in the final 10 minutes.

"The scrum was a barometer and Dave Ribbans called the lineout really well," Boyd said.

"(Arthur) Iturria, who I think is a really good forward, wreaked havoc last time we played them but our lineout was smart and efficient on Saturday, apart from a couple of moments at the end.

"In the contact area, when we were carrying with guys like Ribbans, Courtney (Lawes) and Harrison, they were outstanding and we dominated many of those collisions."