Saints expected more from first six games, says Harrison

Teimana Harrison says Saints expected more than the two Gallagher Premiership wins they have garnered so far this season.

But the No.8 admits it is 'a very hard year to be in the Prem' with no clear relegation candidate emerging during the opening weeks of the campaign.

Newcastle Falcons, who finished fourth last season, currently prop up the table, with newly-promoted Bristol adding extra strength to England's top tier.

And Harrison said: "You look at the table and Newcastle are at the bottom. How did that happen? They're actually a really good side.

"It is a very hard year to be in the Prem. Everyone seems to have stepped their game up and made big signings.

"It will be an interesting one and also a hard one and when we get into the Premiership Rugby Cup, those weeks will be crucial to rotate the squad and get boys playing."

Saints have only beaten Harlequins and Bristol, picking up a total of 10 points so far.

And Harrison said: "Any team coming into a competition at the start of the year would expect more, so it is very frustrating.

"But we're a team that is building and things are slowly coming right for us.

"It's just small details that cause a massive effect.

"At Bath, they got an interception and won the game.

"Against Tigers, there were a few missed tackles and they scored.

"There are mistakes from us that we can cut out of our game and that will go a long way to helping us win games."

Harrison has started all six matches under new boss Chris Boyd, lining up in the No.8 shirt.

And he said: "It's a position I love playing. It gives me freedom on and off the ball.

"But, ultimately, I think I am a seven.

"I've seen a few comments about me not being big enough for eight and I agree to a certain extent, but I also offer something a big guy might not. I'm quick off the base and everything.

"But like I've always said, I'll play wherever.

"I don't really care as long as I'm on the field doing my thing."