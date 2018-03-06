Saints eager to 'surprise people' by beating Bath

Jamie Gibson says Saints have a 'chance to surprise people' when they travel to Bath for the Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

The black, green and gold were beaten by Sale Sharks at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday, going 31-6 down before battling back in the 34-25 defeat.

Saints were beaten on their most recent visit to Bath, losing 32-9 in an Aviva Premiership encounter last month.

And flanker Gibson knows there is plenty to play for when he and his team-mates return to The Rec this week, with a place in the March 18 final at Kingsholm up for grabs.

"It's definitely something to build for, a chance of silverware," Gibson said.

"We went down to Bath a few weeks ago and we disappointed ourselves again.

"We've got several motivations going there.

"If we had managed to pull off a shock win last Saturday there would have been a lot of momentum, but it might have papered over the cracks of the first half.

"We'll have a tough review, work hard and then we go down to Bath against a big, physical side.

"We know what we need to improve on and we've got a chance to surprise people."