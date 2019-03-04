Saints duo post pictures of injuries picked up on Saracens' artificial surface

Two Saints players have posted pictures of their injuries on social media after Saturday's game on Saracens' artifical surface at Allianz Park.

Alex Mitchell and Fraser Dingwall were both left nursing problems after the 36-17 Gallagher Premiership defeat to the champions.

Dingwall is set to be sidelined 'for a few weeks' with what looks to be an ankle injury, but Mitchell should be fine to feature against Bristol Bears at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

Mitchell, who suffered bad grazes, started the conversation on Twitter by posting a picture under the words 'Say No to these 4G pitches @theRPA'.

And centre Dingwall replied with a picture of his right leg in a surgical boot, saying 'Agreed. Both times on 4G @theRPA'.