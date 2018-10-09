Saints defence coach Dickens gives Tuala injury update

Saints defence coach Alan Dickens has allayed injury fears surrounding Ahsee Tuala.

The Samoan full-back was forced off seven minutes before the break at Twickenham last Saturday and was seen holding an ice pack against his left knee after leaving the field.

Tom Collins was thrust into the action, taking Tuala's place on the wing as Saints slipped to a 23-15 defeat to Leicester Tigers.

But Dickens insists Tuala's injury is not serious.

"It was just a bang - he got a knee on knee," DIckens said.

"He was unable to run so we made that change.

"He'll be looked after this week and we'll see how he goes."

Saints were without Piers Francis and Heinrich Brüssow due to concussion last weekend.

But Dickens said: "Piers was around last week training and he's trained again this week.

"He's doing the return to play protocol and it's the same with Heinrich."

Courtney Lawes withdrew at late notice against Leicester due to the back spasm that had forced him off at Bristol seven days earlier.

After the defeat to Tigers, Saints boss Chris Boyd said: "He woke up this morning and had a back problem but when he came out and tried to run, he couldn't run.

"He put it down to the bed he slept in last night and his absence was a bit of a problem for us.

"It's a problem when the bed is 5ft 11in and he's 6ft 11in so he had to take himself out of the game."