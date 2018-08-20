Saints confirm squad for the new season

Saints have confirmed their 54-man squad for the forthcoming campaign.
It includes new signings such as Taqele Naiyaravoro and James Haskell.
And there are several Senior Academy players in the group that will be overseen by new boss Chris Boyd.
Boyd arrived at Saints after steering the Hurricanes to the Super Rugby semi-finals.
He has named a coaching team of Sam Vesty (attack coach), Phil Dowson (forwards coach), Alan Dickens (defence coach) and Matt Ferguson (assistant coach).
And the new management group has already got into the winning habit at Northampton, with Saints securing two victories from as many pre-season matches.
They beat Ospreys 26-13 in Bridgend before slaying the Dragons 42-10 at Rodney Parade last Friday.
Their final pre-season match comes against Glasgow Warriors at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.
Saints start the new Gallagher Premiership season at Gloucester on Saturday, September 1.
Saints' 54-man squad for 2018/19
Dominic Barrow
Dan Biggar
Heinrich Brüssow
Luther Burrell
Alex Coles*
Tom Collins
James Craig
Charlie Davies
Will Davis
Fraser Dingwall*
Mitch Eadie
Tom Emery*
James Fish
Jamal Ford-Robinson
Piers Francis
Ben Franks
George Furbank*
Jamie Gibson
Joe Gray**
James Grayson*
Teimana Harrison
Dylan Hartley (co-captain 2018/19)
James Haskell
Mikey Haywood
Paul Hill
Rory Hutchinson
Andrew Kellaway
Courtney Lawes
Lewis Ludlam
Samson Ma’asi*
Harry Mallinder
Reece Marshall
Alex Mitchell*
Alexander Moon*
Taqele Naiyaravoro
Devante Onojaife*
Ehren Painter*
Ken Pisi
Api Ratuniyarawa
Cobus Reinach
David Ribbans
Paddy Ryan*
Ollie Sleightholme*
Fraser Strachan*
Andy Symons
Toby Trinder*
Ahsee Tuala
Nafi Tuitavake
Connor Tupai*
Joe Wallace*
Alex Waller (co-captain 2018/19)
Tom Wood
Matt Worley*
Francois van Wyk
* Senior Academy 2018/19
** Injury cover (temporary contract)