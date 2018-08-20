Saints confirm squad for the new season

Saints have confirmed their 54-man squad for the forthcoming campaign.

It includes new signings such as Taqele Naiyaravoro and James Haskell.

And there are several Senior Academy players in the group that will be overseen by new boss Chris Boyd.

Boyd arrived at Saints after steering the Hurricanes to the Super Rugby semi-finals.

He has named a coaching team of Sam Vesty (attack coach), Phil Dowson (forwards coach), Alan Dickens (defence coach) and Matt Ferguson (assistant coach).

And the new management group has already got into the winning habit at Northampton, with Saints securing two victories from as many pre-season matches.

They beat Ospreys 26-13 in Bridgend before slaying the Dragons 42-10 at Rodney Parade last Friday.

Their final pre-season match comes against Glasgow Warriors at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

Saints start the new Gallagher Premiership season at Gloucester on Saturday, September 1.

Saints' 54-man squad for 2018/19

Dominic Barrow

Dan Biggar

Heinrich Brüssow

Luther Burrell

Alex Coles*

Tom Collins

James Craig

Charlie Davies

Will Davis

Fraser Dingwall*

Mitch Eadie

Tom Emery*

James Fish

Jamal Ford-Robinson

Piers Francis

Ben Franks

George Furbank*

Jamie Gibson

Joe Gray**

James Grayson*

Teimana Harrison

Dylan Hartley (co-captain 2018/19)

James Haskell

Mikey Haywood

Paul Hill

Rory Hutchinson

Andrew Kellaway

Courtney Lawes

Lewis Ludlam

Samson Ma’asi*

Harry Mallinder

Reece Marshall

Alex Mitchell*

Alexander Moon*

Taqele Naiyaravoro

Devante Onojaife*

Ehren Painter*

Ken Pisi

Api Ratuniyarawa

Cobus Reinach

David Ribbans

Paddy Ryan*

Ollie Sleightholme*

Fraser Strachan*

Andy Symons

Toby Trinder*

Ahsee Tuala

Nafi Tuitavake

Connor Tupai*

Joe Wallace*

Alex Waller (co-captain 2018/19)

Tom Wood

Matt Worley*

Francois van Wyk

* Senior Academy 2018/19

** Injury cover (temporary contract)