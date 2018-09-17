Saints confirm departure of Gray as hooker joins Saracens

Saints have confirmed that Joe Gray's second spell at the club is over.

And the hooker has now joined Saracens on a deal until the end of the season.

Gray rejoined Saints as injury cover during the summer, but he has not been able to win an extension to his three-month deal.



The hooker has not featured in any of the three Gallagher Premiership games this season.



He did get some minutes during pre-season and has also featured in both of the Wanderers matches during the current campaign.



But with Dylan Hartley and Mike Haywood now fit, Reece Marshall on the comeback trail and James Fish and Samson Ma'asi continuing their emergence, Gray has been deemed surplus to requirements.



A statement on the Saints website read: "Northampton Saints can confirm that Joe Gray’s short-term deal as injury cover has ended with immediate effect.



"The Club would like to thank Joe for his efforts since arriving at Franklin’s Gardens last month."

And it was later confirmed that Gray had signed for Saracens who he had trained with before signing the three-month deal at Saints.