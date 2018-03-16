Saints closing in on a couple more signings

New Saints boss Chris Boyd says a couple more signings 'aren't far away' at Franklin's Gardens.

Boyd has spent the week in Northampton as his current club, Super Rugby side the Hurricanes, are without a game this weekend.

Saints tied up a deal to bring in New Zealand prop Ben Franks on Thursday, with the 33-year-old a man Boyd knows extremely well.

And there are more new players to come, according to Boyd, who will officially take over at Saints following the conclusion of the Super Rugby season this summer.

"There's four new signings (Franks, Will Davis, Dan Biggar and Taqele Naiyaravoro) and there's a couple in the wind that aren't far away," Boyd said.

"In my mind, they are all good signings.

"You're never 100 per cent sure when you sign somebody how they are going to adapt to the team and to the environment.

"But I've had a lot of good reports about those guys who I don't know personally."

Franks is a World Cup winner who helped Boyd's Hurricanes reach the Super Rugby final in 2015.

And Boyd said: "I know a lot about Ben Franks. He's been probably the most professional athlete I've ever coached.

"His attention to detail is somewhere between meticulous and anal. He's a total professional.

"I think he will be great for the environment."