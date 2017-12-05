Saints clash to be shown live on terrestrial television

Premiership Rugby has confirmed that Saints' clash with Harlequins on December 30 will be the league's first match to be broadcast live on terrestrial television.

In a landmark moment for the sport, the match will be simulcast on BT Sport and Channel 5, the first of five matches to be shown by the terrestrial broadcaster this season.

The Twickenham encounter comes as part of a new four-year deal, which includes a Sunday evening highlights programme at 8pm showcasing the best of Aviva Premiership Rugby

Saints' away match against Harlequins is dubbed 'The Big Game', hosted annually by Quins as one of their regular home clashes.

It will kick off at 4pm.