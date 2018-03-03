Saints CEO salutes team effort as game against Sale goes ahead

Saints' Aviva Premiership clash with Sale Sharks will go ahead, with CEO Mark Darbon hailing 'a real group' effort to get the game on.

The Franklin's Gardens stadium staff have been doing all they can to defeat the sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall.



And with the help of some members of the Academy squad and the club's office staff, they have succeeded.



The club took every measure possible to ensure that the Gardens would be safe for purpose for today's match (kick-off 3pm).



And Darbon said: "Our head groundsman, Wayne Billing, and his team have worked superbly this week, alongside local firm Sports & Stadia Services, to ensure the playing surface has not been affected by the snow and ice.



“And despite more snow and ice over the last 24 hours, Andy Tresias and the rest of our stadium team have also been working non-stop overnight to make sure the car parks around the ground, the supporter village, and the gangways around the stadium will all be clear in time for the match.



“It’s been fantastic to see everyone mucking in around the club; our academy boys were in yesterday alongside many other members of staff who left their desks and picked up shovels

to help out.



“This has been a real group effort and I know that our players and supporters will really appreciate their efforts.”