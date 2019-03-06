Saints centre Hutchinson scoops big Premiership prize

Rory Hutchinson has followed in the footsteps of Saints team-mate Cobus Reinach by claiming a Gallagher Premiership player of the month prize.

Hutchinson has been handed the February award after South African scrum-half Reinach won in December.

Rory Hutchinson scored an acrobatic try against Bath last month

It continues a season full of accolades for Saints, who have already scooped the Premiership try of the week gong on four occasions during the 2018/19 campaign.

Hutchinson hit a hot run of form last month, scoring against Sale Sharks and Bath as Saints consolidated their spot in the Gallagher Premiership top six.

And his performances were lauded by former Rugby World Cup winner and BT Sport pundit Nolli Waterman.

“There is an impressive crop of young players emerging across the Gallagher Premiership and in recent weeks Rory has stood out as Northampton climbed the table,” said Waterman.

“Rory is a wonderfully balanced runner who has the ability to glide through defences and recently even took over the kicking duties for the Saints.

"His finishing is not in question with his recent acrobatic effort against Bath.”

Hutchinson was judged by a panel of experts as the player who made the biggest impact in Gallagher Premiership Rugby over the month of February.

He was involved in a three-way battle to win the award, eventually beating Gloucester No.8 Ben Morgan and Harlequins full-back Mike Brown to the title.

Hutchinson was voted for by a panel of media professionals based on his performances in February, alongside a public poll which drew almost 2,000 votes on the Premiership Rugby app.