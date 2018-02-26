Saints centre Horne hailed for stand-out Sandy Park showing

Saints interim head coach Alan Dickens praised Rob Horne for the Australian centre's stand-out showing during Saturday's defeat at Sandy Park.

Horne scored one and set the other two up for Saints, who eventually conceded a last-gasp try as they lost 31-30 to Exeter Chiefs.

The black, green and gold played some slick rugby before the Aviva Premiership champions' late comeback.

And Horne, along with centre partner Luther Burrell, was at the heart of everything good for Saints.

"I thought that was one of Horney's best games for us since he's arrived," Dickens said.

"He started off the season really well and obviously we went through a poor patch as a team, but he played really well on Saturday.

"He stood out."

Scrum-half Nic Groom was also impressed with Horne and Burrell.

"Not only with ball in hand, but defensively I thought they were brilliant," Groom said.

"They are two big players for us and we need them to be working hard and leading the boys every week. On Saturday, there were great signs of that."