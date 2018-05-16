Saints boss Boyd brings in scrum specialist Ferguson as assistant coach

Saints have announced that Matt Ferguson will be arriving as an assistant coach this summer.

The 39-year-old has spent the past 12 months as a scrum consultant with London Irish, where he worked with new Saints tighthead prop Ben Franks.

Ferguson has also headed up the forwards division for the England Women’s team for the past three years, in which time the side topped the world rankings.

They also reached last year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup final as well as beating New Zealand on their own soil in Rotorua.

After initially working with the Red Roses as a forwards coach from 2009 to 2011, Ferguson moved on to stints in the men’s game at Cardiff Blues, Bristol Rugby and London Welsh.

He then returned to Twickenham in 2015 to sculpt a dominant set piece and driving maul for England’s women.

Saints have been seeking a forwards mentor following the departure of long-serving coach Dorian West at the conclusion of the 2017/18 season.

And Ferguson will now help to fill that void.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at London Irish this season and with England Women over the past three years," Ferguson said.

"While I will be sad to leave such great groups of players and management, this is a really exciting opportunity for me to work for one of the biggest clubs in English rugby and learn from one of the most well-respected coaches in the world in Chris Boyd.

“I’m honoured to be given the chance here, and I’m really looking forward to teaming up with such a talented group of players already at Saints.”

Saints director of rugby Boyd said: “Matt showed himself to be the standout candidate during our search.

"I was not only impressed by his experience but also his superb attitude and meticulous level of preparation – I am sure he will be a great fit here.”

Ferguson’s focus as assistant coach will be on Saints’ scrum, and he will arrive at Franklin’s Gardens in June – in time for the start of pre-season training.