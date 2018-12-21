Saints attack coach Vesty ready for return to Sixways

Sam Vesty says he is grateful to Worcester for giving him a coaching chance.

But the Saints attack guru is now hoping his new side can bite the hand that used to feed him.

Vesty's new club travel to Sixways for a crucial Gallagher Premiership clash tonight (kick-off 7.45pm)

Saints are currently level on points with ninth-placed Worcester in the league standings.

And Vesty said: "I'm really looking forward to it. I've got some fond memories of my time at Worcester and they are a good bunch of lads over there.

"They're playing some good rugby at the moment so it will be a good contest.

"We're concentrating on ourselves as much as possible and every team we play, someone knows someone.

"I know some of their players but we're most focusing on what we can do."

Vesty joined the Worcester coaching team after retiring from playing in 2013.

He progressed from transition coach to backs coach, eventually earning the chance to join Chris Boyd's management staff at Saints last summer.

And when asked about his time at Worcester, Vesty said: "It was excellent for me.

"Dean Ryan gave me a job and I learned an awful lot there.

"I'm really grateful for my time I had there and I've got some great memories."

And he added: "They're a very good team.

"When the game gets chaotic, they're very strong and can hurt you quite easily.

"They've got some key individuals back and they'll be playing with quite a bit of confidence.

"You go somewhere on a Friday night and it's very hard.

"This league is so tough but that's why we love it."