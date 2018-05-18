Saints announce pre-season fixtures

Chris Boyd's first game in charge of Saints will come in Bridgend as the new boss takes his team to face Ospreys in pre-season.

It is the first of two matches in Wales for the black, green and gold, who will travel to Rodney Parade to face the Dragons six days later, on Friday, August 17.

Saints will conclude their first pre-season campaign under Boyd, who will arrive from Super Rugby giants the Hurricanes this summer, with a home fixture against Glasgow Warriors on Friday, August 24 (kick-off 7.30pm).

The pre-season opener against Ospreys could see George North and Dan Biggar square up to their former clubs for the first time.

North has moved back to Wales this summer, while Biggar will become a Saint.

And they could meet at Brewery Field as Saints do battle with the Ospreys on Saturday, August 11 (kick-off 3pm).

The home game against Glasgow will be included in Saints' 2018/19 season ticket package.

Saints' 2018/19 pre-season fixtures

Saturday, August 11: Ospreys, 3pm, Brewery Field

Friday, August 17: Dragons, TBC, Rodney Parade

Friday, August 24: Glasgow Warriors, 7.30pm, Franklin's Gardens