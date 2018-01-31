Saints ace Mallinder released by England ahead of Six Nations opener

Harry Mallinder is set to be available for Saints' game against Harlequins on Friday night after being released by England.

Mallinder was part of the group that assembled at Pennyhill Park earlier this week, having been with the squad for the training camp in Portugal.

But he will play no part in England's Six Nations opener against Italy on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

Dylan Hartley and Courtney Lawes are in line to represent their country in Rome as they have been retained by boss Eddie Jones.

Mallinder could now play for Saints in this week's Anglo-Welsh Cup match, with the black, green and gold needing a win to make the semi-finals.

England's 25-man squad for the clash with Italy: Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Nathan Earle (Saracens), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers); Forwards: Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Saints), Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)