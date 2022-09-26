Young forward retires while Saints draft in prop on loan from Bristol
Saints have confirmed that young back row forward Duane RatuVilai Willemsen has returned home to Australia having retired from professional rugby.
The 21-year-old back row made one senior appearance for the black, green and gold, in a Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Newcastle Falcons last season.
Willemsen arrived in Northampton in April 2021 – having represented New South Wales at age-group level in both rugby union and basketball, and having enjoyed a stint in rugby league with NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons – but was advised to retire on medical grounds, and returned to Sydney last month.
A club statement read: "Everyone at Saints would like to wish Duane the best for the future."
Meanwhile, Saints have drafted in Marty Mulhall from Bristol Bears on a month-long loan deal.
The 120kg loosehead prop initially joined the Bears from Swansea University in July following a stint in BUCS Super Rugby, having already represented Ireland Students.
The 25-year-old has signed until the end of October to bolster the squad, with Saints scheduled to play eight times in the next five weeks – including three Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures (against London Irish, Saracens and Harlequins) and five in the Gallagher Premiership (Harlequins, Wasps, Newcastle Falcons, Bath Rugby and Bristol Bears).