Witheat joins Champ Rugby club following departure from Saints

Rafe Witheat says he's 'really excited' to have joined Bedford Blues following his departure from Saints.

The 18-year-old already has some experience of playing for the Blues as he was drafted in back in April for the friendly against the British Army.

Witheat scored twice in that game at Goldington Road, and he will now spend the new campaign as a full-time member of the Bedford squad.

The 18-year-old follows in the footsteps of his father, Giles, who featured for Bedford in the mid-1990s and was part of the squad which won the Courage League Three title in dramatic circumstances on home soil.

"Really excited to be getting involved – always had great connections to the club through my dad and also coming to watch the team," Witheat said. "It’s a place I’ve frequented a lot.

“Playing against the British Army last year was great.

"Friday Night Lights at Bedford is always a great occasion.

"Hopefully having had that first taste of it will make it easier to become a full-time member of the squad."

Witheat made five appearances for Saints, having initially joined the club’s Academy at Under-14s level.

His searing pace saw him score some incredible tries for the Under-18s before he signed on with the Senior Academy ahead of last season.

He represented England Under-18s along with playing his club rugby for Ampthill.

Witheat progressed into the Saints senior side, scoring a try in February’s 66-33 win away to Nottingham Rugby in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

He even got an England A call-up back in February, but he left Saints this summer.

And he is now looking forward to being part of a stylish Blues side.

Witheat said: “The way the (Bedford) team plays is mental – it’s quick and it’s perfect for a winger like myself, who wants to get ball in hand and play the game in the right way.”