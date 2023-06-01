The 27-year-old will be making the move to French ProD2 side US Montauban.

Wilkins joined Saints from AS Béziers Hérault ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The flanker, who could also play in the second row, went on to make 14 appearances over his two seasons at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, scoring one try, against Leicester Tigers.

Karl Wilkins

After coming through the Saints Academy system, Wilkins was part of the Northampton squad that won the Premiership’s Under-18 Academy League in 2013/14 before leaving for ASM Clermont Auvergne in France aged 18.

The Ipswich-born forward then rejoined boyhood club Saints after making more than 50 appearances for French ProD2 side Béziers after his arrival from Clermont in 2016.