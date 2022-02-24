'When he speaks, people listen' - Biggar salutes Saints team-mate Lawes ahead of Twickenham tussle

Biggar will be the Wales captain on the day, meaning for the first time in 142 years of Saints history, two of their players will skipper teams in the same Six Nations game.

And Biggar is looking forward to taking on his club-mate, who he has nothing but praise for.

"It's a very proud moment for the club really in terms of both of us captaining in a huge game on Saturday, England-Wales," Biggar said.

"Courts will probably be the more relaxed of the two of us on Saturday. His style will probably be more laid-back than mine!

"It's a really special moment actually in terms of the fact I've played with Courts for the past four years and it will be really exciting on Saturday.

"The biggest thing I've noticed with Courts over the past four years is that when he speaks, people listen. That's the biggest thing to have as a captain.

"You can have people who speak a lot of the time and it can be white noise, but when he has something to say, people tend to tune in more closely and really focus.

Dan Biggar

"He's going to lead by example and he's similar to me in that neither of us change the way we play because of becoming captain.