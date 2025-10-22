'We're stacked!' - Kemeny delighted with Saints' squad depth

Josh Kemeny (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"Mate, we're stacked!"

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those are the words of Josh Kemeny who has been speaking this week about the strength of this season's squad at Saints.

Last Friday night, that depth was on show as the black, green and gold were able rest one of their star performers of the season so far, Tom Pearson, and bring in Australian ace Kemeny, who was players' player and coaches' player of the season at Saints last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Dowson's men went on to beat Newcastle Red Bulls 36-19 at Kingston Park, moving to the top of the Gallagher PREM table in the process.

And Kemeny said: "Mate, we're stacked!

"There's always going to be injuries and that's something we'll be able to deal with.

"The quality we have in the squad and the guys who miss out on playing are unreal."

Kemeny was making just his second appearance of the season following off-season shoulder surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The back row forward appeared to suffer another injury blow in the game at Newcastle as he had to come off early in the second half.

But speaking at Tuesday's media session, he said: "(I'm) all good.

"First and foremost, it was good to get a win away from home.

"We made it a little bit difficult for ourselves with some little lapses in discipline, letting them back into the game, but getting wins away from home has been good for our season going forward."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing his summer surgery, Kemeny said: "I had a shoulder reconstruction so I just came back from that a couple of weeks ago.

"I had a bit of a niggling shoulder throughout the season that needed to be patched up, but it's all good now."

Kemeny made 21 appearances for Saints last season, his first campaign after arriving from Melbourne Rebels.

He had a huge impact at the club, scoring six tries and winning those two big end-of-season awards at the conclusion of a campaign that saw Saints reach the Investec Champions Cup final.

"Reflecting on it, it was really special," Kemeny said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you have time to look back and understand how big that occasion was, you really appreciate it.

"I was really happy with how the season went last year.

"Getting to that stage, something we haven't done as a club for more than 10 years, was very special and I'm very grateful."

Saints were backed by a huge travelling army of fans for their European showpiece in Cardiff back in May.

And there were plenty of fans in attendance at Newcastle last Friday, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always heard being at Saints was always a good place to play and the support was really special, but it still surprised me a bit how good it was and how much of an impact it makes when you're running round," Kemeny said when asked about the Saints fans.

"Coming from Australia, where rugby is important and there is some support, it's still chalk and cheese because the amount and importance the rugby has with the Northampton community is very special."

Kemeny is now fully settled at Saints, though he insists he didn't need anywhere near a year to feel that way.

"To be honest, I felt like I settled very quickly at this club, which is a credit to the club and the people involved in it," said the 26-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The more time you have here, the more comfortable you are, but it really didn't take long.

"I definitely felt I settled in quickly but the more time you have here, the more comfortable you are with the way things are done and you understand how to get the best out of yourself in the environment.

"With it being a new season, I feel like it's only getting better."

Kemeny is now living with Saints summer signing Callum Chick, who has been captaining the side this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a leader and he's my housemate as well so I'm really impressed with him in all facets," Kemeny said.

"He's really filled a void and just the presence he has on and off the field has been great for our club."

Kemeny is now looking forward to making some more special memories in the months ahead at Saints.

"This season has been a bit of a roller coaster so far," he said.

"I've had a long-term lay-off and been a bit rusty coming back but I'm very confident that's only going to have an upward trajectory."