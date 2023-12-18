'We'll be in discussions' - Saints so keen to keep Lawes beyond current season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Back row forward Lawes is contracted at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens until the summer of 2024, having signed a new one-year deal back in April.
The 34-year-old has been in fantastic form in recent weeks, helping Saints to secure successive wins against Harlequins, Saracens, Glasgow Warriors and Toulon.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And everyone of a black, green and gold persuasion would clearly love to see him stay at Saints for longer than just the remainder of the current campaign.
"I spoke to Courts and he said he was still thinking about next year and all those bits and pieces," Dowson said.
"He's retired from England duty, which was obviously a big decision for him, he's come back into Saints and he's just getting his head around what that looks like in the short, medium and long term.
"Clearly he's one of the best players in the world, and who wouldn't want to keep him?
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We'll be in discussions with Courtney and see what we can work out."
For his part, Lawes last week signalled his intention to see his career out with the Saints.
He came through the club’s Academy system to make his debut against Esher back in October 2007, and he has gone on to rack up a massive 268 Northampton appearances.
And when asked whether he would like to extend his Saints contract, Lawes, who won 105 England caps, said: “I'd love to.
"It's one of those where it's not always my choice.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"I very nearly ended up not being able to stay here last year, which certainly wouldn't have been my choice.
"We're in a professional environment and contracts play a massive part of that so I'm going to do everything in my power to stay and be a one-club man.
"But at the end of the day, it's not only down to me unfortunately so we'll see what happens.”