'We'll be in discussions' - Saints so keen to keep Lawes beyond current season

Phil Dowson has expressed Saints' desire to keep Courtney Lawes beyond the current season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Back row forward Lawes is contracted at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens until the summer of 2024, having signed a new one-year deal back in April.

The 34-year-old has been in fantastic form in recent weeks, helping Saints to secure successive wins against Harlequins, Saracens, Glasgow Warriors and Toulon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And everyone of a black, green and gold persuasion would clearly love to see him stay at Saints for longer than just the remainder of the current campaign.

"I spoke to Courts and he said he was still thinking about next year and all those bits and pieces," Dowson said.

"He's retired from England duty, which was obviously a big decision for him, he's come back into Saints and he's just getting his head around what that looks like in the short, medium and long term.

"Clearly he's one of the best players in the world, and who wouldn't want to keep him?

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We'll be in discussions with Courtney and see what we can work out."

Courtney Lawes (picture: Ketan Shah)

For his part, Lawes last week signalled his intention to see his career out with the Saints.

He came through the club’s Academy system to make his debut against Esher back in October 2007, and he has gone on to rack up a massive 268 Northampton appearances.

And when asked whether he would like to extend his Saints contract, Lawes, who won 105 England caps, said: “I'd love to.

"It's one of those where it's not always my choice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I very nearly ended up not being able to stay here last year, which certainly wouldn't have been my choice.

"We're in a professional environment and contracts play a massive part of that so I'm going to do everything in my power to stay and be a one-club man.