'We want to speak with our actions' - Dowson salutes Saints after win against Saracens
The black, green and gold delivered a memorable performance at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.
Saints scored five times on the night to ensure they would bounce back from the big defeat at Bristol Bears and stretch their lead at the top of the Gallagher Premiership.
And Dowson said: "That speaks volumes about the character of the group.
"We were all disappointed last week and the response was clear to see. We want to speak with our actions and not necessarily with our words.
"We all knew what the issue was (against Bristol), we spoke really openly and the group is really connected.
"Everyone kind of knows what the deal is and we wanted to put things right. It's the great thing about sport, that you get another week to show what you're capable of.
"It wasn't a tough week, it was a great week to get stuck into."
Saints flew away from Saracens early on and then during the second half.
And Dowson said: "We were very direct at the breakdown and we put the ball into space at the right times.
"We didn't overplay and that's managed by the nine and 10.
"You can't underestimate what a good side Saracens are and what that took out of the players physically and emotionally.
"Having a few days over Easter with families will get us going for the game against Munster next week."