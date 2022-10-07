Wasps v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Sunday's game

Both Alex and Ethan Waller have overcome concussion and will be on loosehead duty in Coventry.

Alex played 33 minutes in midweek, helping Saints to beat Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup, and he will get the start this weekend with Ethan on the bench.

Manny Iyogun, who has had a huge workload at the start of the season, will get a breather.

Sam Graham will start at No.8 for Saints against Wasps

Saints hand a start to Sam Graham at No.8 as he comes in for Juarno Augustus, who is among the replacements.

Rory Hutchinson also drops to the bench as Matt Proctor comes in at centre, while Ollie Sleightholme starts in place of Tom Collins.

David Ribbans is set to make his first Premiership appearance of the season as he is named on the bench, while Robbie Smith takes the bench spot of Mike Haywood.

Haywood is on the unavailable list alongside the likes of Courtney Lawes and Karl Wilkins.

Advertisement

Summer signing Vincent Koch starts at tighthead for Wasps as he makes his first appearance since linking up with the squad following his time with the Springboks this summer.

Dan Robson returns to the starting line-up at 9, while Paolo Odogwu gets his first Gallagher Premiership start of the season, on the wing.

Senior academy player Immanuel Feyi-Waboso makes the Premiership matchday 23 for the first time, having impressed during the opening matches of the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Wasps: Umaga; Odogwu, Odendaal, Mills, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson; Hislop, Oghre, Koch; Launchbury (c), McDonald; Carr, J Willis, T Willis.

Advertisement

Replacements: Frost, Martinez, Ryan, Cardall, Morris, Porter, Haydon-Wood, Feyi-Waboso.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Dingwall, Sleightholme; Biggar, Mitchell; A Waller, S Matavesi, Hill; Salakaia-Loto, Moon; Coles, Ludlam (c), Graham.