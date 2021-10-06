Wasps ready to welcome back key men for Saints clash

Thomas Young

Thomas Young, Nizaam Carr, Francois Hougaard and James Gaskell are all in contention to feature this weekend, according to Coventry Live.

But Wasps will still be without a number of squad members when they take on the black, green and gold.

Versatile back Rob Miller is set to be sidelined for several months with a knee injury, while Italy international Matteo Minozzi is also unavailable.

Centre Michael Le Bourgeois remains a doubt after missing out against Newcastle Falcons last weekend, while Charlie Atkinson, Joe Launchbury, Paolo Odogwu, Jack Willis (all knee), Alfie Barbeary (hamstring), Malakai Fekitoa (shoulder), Ryan Mills (foot) and Theo Vukasinovic (Achilles) are definitely out of the game against Saints.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Worcester Warriors will be without one of their star men for their trip to Saints on October 22.

Back row forward Ted Hill will miss the match at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens due to suspension.

Hill was hit with a three-game ban after being sent off for a tip tackle during Worcester's defeat to Gloucester last weekend.

And he will not be free to play again until October 25, meaning he will not be able to play a part against Saints.

In other news, Saints have this week been able to welcome South Africa wing Courtnall Skosan to Northampton after he completed his quarantine period following his arrival in England.