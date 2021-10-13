Wasps hooker Oghre suspended for incident during Saints clash

Gabriel Oghre was only yellow carded for his high hit on Alex Mitchell

The incident occurred inside the final 20 minutes in Coventry, with Oghre clearly making contact with the head of Mitchell.

Referee Craig Maxwell-Keys consulted his TMO, who was leaning towards a red card, but the man in the middle felt it was only a yellow.

Oghre was sin-binned and returned to the field to help Wasps secure a 26-20 Gallagher Premiership win.

But the player was cited for dangerous tackling after the match, and his RFU disciplinary hearing was held on Tuesday.

Oghre accepted the charge and was given a three-match suspension by the independent disciplinary panel comprising Gareth Graham (chair) with Olly Kohn and Leon Lloyd.