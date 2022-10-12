Wasps full-back Umaga hit with ban after seeing red against Saints

Umaga misjudged a crossfield kick from George Furbank and was involved in a dangerous collision with Saints wing Courtnall Skosan.

Referee Adam Leal issued a red card to Umaga and awarded Saints a penalty try.

Umaga and Skosan were both down injured for some time, with the Wasps man coming off worse.

Jacob Umaga took Courtnall Skosan out in the air

Skosan had to trot off for a head injury assessment but he was able to return to the field and went on to score the winning try in a dramatic 40-36 Saints success.

Umaga was later charged with tackling, charging, pulling or grasping the jumper in the air, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.17.

His case was heard on heard on Tuesday evening, by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Matthew O’Grady, sitting with Alastair Campbell and Mitch Read.