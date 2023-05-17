View from the press box: The standout stars and key moments from Saints' 2022/23 season

4 . Team performance of the season

There have been some special wins for Saints, including the 66-5 demolition of Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park, which was so key in booking a Gallagher Premiership place, and the New Year's Day drubbing of Harlequins at a jubilant Gardens. But the only real answer here is the win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on January 28. Saints went into derby day on the back of some real stuggles, having been beaten up in Europe and in the Premiership. They had lost six of their previous seven matches in all competitions, including thrashings at La Rochelle and Exeter Chiefs. But they somehow summoned the character to turn over their old rivals who, let's not forget, are the reigning Premiership champions. James Ramm's outrageous offload set up Ollie Sleightholme for a key score and Saints showed a defensive ability that hadn't been present for much of the campaign as they got the job done in truly gritty fashion. Photo: David Rogers