Angus Scott-Young

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Scott-Young and James Ramm all played key roles in the crucial Gallagher Premiership success at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Ramm delivered a try double, taking his tally to six in nine appearances for Saints since joining from NSW Waratahs last summer.

Salakaia-Loto started in the six shirt for the first time since moving to Northampton from Queensland Reds ahead of this season, and the powerhouse forward also scored.

Scott-Young was a picture of determination at seven, delivering an incredible high-energy and high-intensity showing.

And Saints head coach Vesty said: “They're a good bunch of lads, those three.

"Rambo got a couple of tries and he was outstanding. His aerial skills are fantastic.

"Angus has got such and engine and he keeps going and does a lot of the dirty work. I was really impressed with his attack as well. He added a new dimension to his game.

"Lukhan is such a good athlete and when he gets the ball in a bit of space, flipping heck, you don't want to be in front of that.

"All three of those were very good.”

On Saints’ performance as a whole, Vesty said: “We've been doing some good bits for good chunks of games and not putting it together. There, we did manage to put it together.

"Our defence was outstanding so we forced them to give us the ball back.

"Our defence really snuffed them out, and then when we had our opportunities with the ball, our breakdown work and our contact area was so good, so physical, so fast that our ball was really quick and it allowed us to go and score the tries that we did.

"It's probably the closest we've got to an 80-minute performance this season and it was a lot of the things we talked about coming together.

"But we've got to go and do that next week, the week after and we've got to get better at a few things.