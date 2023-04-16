Vesty salutes 'fantastic' Ramm as Saints sweat on Australian star's shoulder injury

But Saints face an anxious wait to find out news on Ramm's injury after he was forced off with a shoulder problem during the 38-29 win against Saracens at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Ramm was involved in all that was good about the black, green and gold before he suffered a heavy knock when sandwiched between two Saracens players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went down clutching his shoulder as Saints picked up the pieces and released Rory Hutchinson for a second-half try.

James Ramm was superb against Saracens but had to come off due to a shoulder injury

And Ramm was soon making his way off the field, seemingly unable to move his right arm.

Saints will desperately hope for good news as they face another must-win match, at Newcastle Falcons on Friday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And head coach Vesty said: "He's picked up a little shoulder injury and we don't know how bad that will be.

"He was fantastic in the game.

"He's secure under the high ball and he's really physical.

"He ran down blind alleys and came out the other side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Credit to him, he's such a skilful guy."

Some good news for Saints was that Courtney Lawes appeared to come through unscathed on his return from injury.

Lawes produced a typically influential performance before being replaced on 50 minutes.

And Vesty said: "It was great to have Courtney running round again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's been a long time and you can tell he enjoys rugby.