The black, green and gold go into the game knowing they can’t progress to the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup, having lost all three of their pool games so far.

But if they can beat La Rochelle this weekend, there is still a possibility that they can drop into the Challenge Cup.

Saints are currently bottom of the 12-team Pool B, but if they can move into the top 10 by the end of the weekend, they can remain in Europe.

Sam Vesty

Phil Dowson’s side are currently level on points with 11th-placed London Irish, who go to Montpellier, and two behind 10th-placed Ulster, who host Sale Sharks.

And head coach Vesty knows how important it is to keep the European flame burning, especially as it would help them maintain momentum towards the end of the season rather than having blank weekends without any action.

"At that time of the year, you need to be match-fit whether you’re playing in the Challenge Cup or waiting for your Prem games,” Vesty said.

"It’s vital that we get into the Challenge Cup berth.

"Everyone’s aware of what we need to do, but what we need to focus on is playing well.

"We want a performance on Saturday, and if we focus on that then we’ll give ourselves the best chance of winning the game and getting into the Challenge Cup.

