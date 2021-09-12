Vesty predicts bright future for talented young Saints back Litchfield

Tom Litchfield

Litchfield, who signed his first full-time deal at Franklin's Gardens during the summer of 2020, scored in both pre-season games this month, against Bedford Blues and Ospreys.

He started in his natural position at centre against the Blues before lining up on the right wing against Ospreys on Friday night.

And Bedford-born Litchfield certainly hasn't looked out of place at all.

In fact, the 19-year-old shone in both matches, providing promising signs for Saints.

And Vesty said: "Litch is a really good player.

"He's very much a centre but he can definitely do a job on the wing as well.