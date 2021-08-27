Vesty can't wait to see Saints get started

Sam Vesty

Their season finished at Bath on June 12 and since then weekend after weekend has passed with no Northampton rugby matches to enjoy/endure.

But next week, the wait will finally be over.

Saints will fly back into action with a pre-season fixture against Bedford Blues at Goldington Road.

It will be a game that brings back memories of years gone by when Saints got stuck into their preparations at the same ground.

And it can’t come soon enough for the players and coaches who are relishing the chance to return to action as they gear up for the big season opener against Gloucester on September 18.

“It doesn’t seem very far off now,” said Saints attack coach Sam Vesty.

“We’ve been working hard so hopefully it will be a good opportunity to put all that hard work into practice.

“You can work all you want in training but until you actually go and put it all on the pitch you’re never quite sure where you’re at.

“We’ve been getting some good work done.

"The internationals have slowly been coming back so we’ve had most people around now for a week and a half so we’ve been really able to get into business.”

For a Saints coaching team who pride themselves on trying to develop players, this summer has been one to savour.

Last year, with Covid-19 causing chaos and the previous season going on for so long, Saints had little chance to get on the paddock and get their game plans in the best shape possible.

But that has all changed this year, with the players and coaches all able to sing from the same hymn sheet for the past few weeks.

It is hoped that Saints can get back to the team that found itself right at the top of the table going into what eventually proved to be a troubled 2020.

And Vesty has been so happy to have a real chance to get his ideas across in a far more normal off-season.

“We try to keep the development side of our training going through the year anyway but it is a lot easier in pre-season when you’ve got more time and you’ve not got a game at the end of each week that dictates what you can and can’t do,” he explained.

“It has been excellent for us because last season was a very long one so it’s been good to get refreshed and get back into it.

“We’ve got some new young lads who have come through the Academy and they’ve had a real opportunity to stake their claim and see where they can get to.

“They come in and they’re so open to learning how to get better, it’s such a pleasure to coach them.

“Seeing them improve in training and have the confidence to put that on the pitch, hopefully they can build their way up to the first-team pitch.

“It’s such a great journey to follow and be part of.”

While Saints are still what Boyd describes as a development club rather than a recruitment club, there was no doubt that a few new pieces needed to be added to the jigsaw.

Extra experience was required to supplement the incredibly talented young group at Franklin’s Gardens, and though it has taken time to get everyone in, Saints have now done it.

They signed up three forwards earlier in the year, with Juarno Augustus, Karl Wilkins and Brandon Nansen all making their way to Northampton ahead of the new season.

And it shouldn’t be too much longer before they are putting up the welcome banners for a couple of new backs.

Fiji star Frank Lomani has been recruited from the Melbourne Rebels and, earlier this week, it was announced that South Africa wing Courtnall Skosan would be making the move from Super Rugby side the Lions.

So why was it that those two players took longer to announce?

“There’s a fair bit of homework and due dilligence that happens behind the scenes,” Vesty said.

“You keep your eye on players anyway so you’ll have a good knowledge of who’s playing Super Rugby and who’s doing what in all leagues.

“The process is about where we feel we need to strengthen and where do we feel like we need added support and that’s when we start to narrow it down a little bit.

“Both of those guys have got reputations around the world as well.

“The transfer window that you typically think of is changing quite a bit with different leagues finishing at different times and a bit more player movement than in the past.

“You have to be a bit more flexible around when you’re signing players and that’s what it’s been about really.”

Saints are unlikely to be able to field Lomani and Skosan during the pre-season games, but supporters shouldn’t have to wait too long to see those new signings.

And when they do, they should be entertained, especially if Vesty’s assessment of them comes to full fruition.

“Courtnall’s been a mainstay of the Lions squad for a long time and he’s pushed for South African honours,” Vesty said of 30-year-old Skosan, who has 12 South Africa caps to his name.

“He’s strong, he’s absolutely rapid, he works really hard and it’s good to add to our talent that we already have there.

“You need good depth in your squad to compete for 35 weekends of the year and Courtnall’s a great addition to an already good bunch.

“Getting the balance right is very important.

“Our young guys coming through have had some good success and done really well but it is important to have some experience in the group as well.

“It’s not just about on the pitch, it’s off the pitch also, around the club and how we train - all those little bits is how we learn and how we get better.

“The older guys help the younger guys get more experience and we can all grow and hopefully get better.”

Lomani, now a regular at No.9 for Fiji, could also occupy a wing berth at Saints at times.

But Vesty has made it clear that the coaches see him as a scrum-half.

That means the competition levels for the No.9 shirt at Saints are going to be incredibly high, with Alex Mitchell, Tom James, Connor Tupai and short-term signing Chris Cook all scrapping it out.

“It’s such an important position that you need a lot of depth,” Vesty said.

“We’ve got a lot of talent there and Frank’s going to add to that.

“He’ll be slightly different to what we’ve got there; he’s an athlete, he’s got a good skillset and he can beat people - that’s what he’s very good at.

“He’s a different type of scrum-half who will give us a better balance.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing him and hopefully he can get that athleticism on to the pitch and really cause some defences troubles.

“It shows a lot that he is adaptable and can play in a couple of positions even though he’s going to play nine predominantly for us.