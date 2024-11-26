'Very difficult decision' for Augustus as he decides to swap Saints for Ulster

Juarno Augustus is leaving Saints next summer (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Juarno Augustus says it was a 'very difficult decision' to leave Saints next summer.

The South African No.8 will be making the move to Ulster when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Augustus has been a key figure in the Saints back row since arriving at the club from the Stormers in the summer of 2021.

He has racked up 65 appearances in black, green and gold, scoring 15 tries in the process.

But the 26-year-old believes next summer will be the right time to move on.

“I love playing for Saints, and living in Northampton, so this was a very difficult decision for me to make," Augustus said.

“The players, staff and supporters have really made the club feel like home for my partner Kaylene and I during my four seasons here, and we have made amazing memories which will stay with me forever – especially lifting the Premiership trophy last season, which was a dream come true.

“Saints will always have a very special place in my heart, and while next summer is the right time for me to move on, I will give absolutely everything I can to the team for the rest of the season to try to finish my time here with more success and silverware.”

Augustus will join an Ulster back row that is showing considerable promise, adding to a talented set of players that includes recent Ireland cap Cormac Izuchukwu, No.8 Nick Timoney and current player of the year David McCann.

“I’m very excited to sign for such a historic club in Ulster Rugby,” Augustus said. “From my conversations, I believe in the project and can see the potential.

“It’s exciting to be a part of that and I look forward to meeting my new coaches and team-mates in Belfast next summer.

"I have heard about the proud history of the province with South African players, so I will hopefully feel right at home.

“I’ve heard a lot about the amazing atmosphere in Belfast and can’t wait to meet all the Ulster fans soon!”