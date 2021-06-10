Van Wyk thanks Saints ahead of summer switch to Tigers

Francois van Wyk

The prop took to Twitter this week to thank everyone at Franklin's Gardens for their part in his journey.

Van Wyk was visibly emotional after last Sunday's game against Exeter Chiefs as he was handed the microphone to say farewell to the fans inside the Gardens.

He has not played for Saints since February and hasn't started a game this season, making six appearances in total during the 2020/21 campaign.

But prior to that, van Wyk was a first-team regular, racking up 83 appearances after joining Saints in the summer of 2017.

It was announced in February that the 29-year-old would be joining Leicester this summer.

And though he is looking forward to his future at Welford Road, it is clear that van Wyk won't forget his time at Saints in a hurry.

He tweeted: "Thank you Northampton Saints for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to play for you.