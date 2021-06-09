'Unfinished business' for Saints as they prepare for Bath battle

Tom Wood

The black, green and gold head to the west country knowing they will finish fifth in the Gallagher Premiership standings no matter what happens.

But the game is a big one for Bath, who are desperate to cement a top-eight spot to secure Champions Cup rugby for next season.

The two sides last met in February, when Saints flew out of the blocks before being pegged back during the second half, allowing Bath to edge to a 23-22 win at Franklin's Gardens.

And Wood insists he and his team-mates are eager to set the record straight after that defeat.

"We're looking forward to the game and we want to build on the run of performances in the past two matches," said the back row forward.

"We were really disappointed against Gloucester and Newcastle for obvious reasons and we kind of reset ourselves.

"The games against Wasps and Exeter have been pretty positive in terms of our application and what we want to be about as a team.

"We're really seeing this close to the season as not an exhibition game or a wind down, we're seeing it as the foundations for next season and our future ambitions.

"We're establishing standards and new norms around the place.

"Boydy (Saints boss Chris Boyd) has mentioned The Rec is maybe the only place we haven't won at since he's been here.

"When we played Bath at home, I've never felt so dominant in a game and still lost.

"We felt in complete control of that game and we were totally dominant for large periods and still managed to throw the game away.

"We feel like we've got some unfinished business there and a wrong to right.