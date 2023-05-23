Toby Thame

Centre Toby Thame and hooker Craig Wright link up with the Under-20s age-group for the first time, having both featured for England Under-19s across April.

The squad will travel to Georgia for the two matches, on Saturday, May 27 and Thursday, June 1, as part of their preparations for the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa next month.

Incoming England U20s head coach Mark Mapletoft, who took over the role from former Saints coach Alan Dickens ahead of the tournament, said: “Congratulations to all players selected for the tour of Georgia.

"These two matches will allow us to test ourselves on the road against a physical outfit with a tight turnaround, just like we'll face at the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa."

England men’s U20 squad

Forwards: Afolabi Fasogbon (London Irish), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (London Irish), Craig Wright (Saints)*, Ethan Clarke (Harlequins)*, Finn Carnduff (Leicester Tigers), Finn Theobald-Thomas (Gloucester), Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs), Harry Browne (Harlequins), Harvey Cuckson (Bath Rugby)*, James Halliwell (Bristol Bears)*, Lewis Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Nathan Jibulu (Harlequins), Nathan Michelow (Saracens)*, Tristan Woodman (Sale Sharks), Zach Carr (Harlequins)*

Backs: Alex Wills (Sale Sharks)*, Benjamin Waghorn (Harlequins), Cassius Cleaves (Harlequins), Charlie Bracken (Saracens), Connor Slevin (Harlequins)*, Jacob Cusick (Leicester Tigers), Joe Jenkins (Bristol Bears), Joseph Woodward (Leicester Tigers), Louie Johnson (Newcastle Falcons), Nye Thomas (Sale Sharks), Rekeiti Ma'asi-White (Sale Sharks), Sam Harris (Bath Rugby), Toby Thame (Northampton Saints)*