Two debut tries for Pollock as Freeman completes personal Grand Slam

Saints star Henry Pollock bagged two tries on his England debut as he became the youngest player to score for the Red Rose in a Six Nations game.

Pollock came off the bench with 32 minutes to go and went on to dive over twice, meaning he surpassed the record of Henry Arundell, who was 20 years and 96 days when he scored for England against Italy in 2023.

Ben Curry, who was named man of the match after England’s incredible 68-14 win, said: “He (Pollock) is a great player, a great lad.

"You can see that he’s (got) a lot of energy and I’ve loved the energy he’s brought in the last few weeks.

"He’s going to be good, isn’t he?”

It was also a special day for Tommy Freeman as he dotted down during the first half, meaning he’s registered a try in every one of England's 2025 Guinness Six Nations matches.

Freeman, who started at centre alongside Saints team-mate Fraser Dingwall, is just the second player to score in all five rounds of a campaign, following in the footsteps of France’s Philippe Bernat-Salles in 2001.

Freeman appeared to take a knock early in the second half, meaning he was replaced by Pollock.

And Pollock was typically quick to make an impact, scoring in the 67th minute as he marked his first England senior appearance in style.

He went over again late on as England rubbed salt in the Wales wounds.

Alex Mitchell was also on the scoresheet during the second half, while Fin Smith pulled the strings from fly-half, producing a fantastic first-half assist for a Tom Roebuck try.

Dingwall was solid at centre, making a key intervention to stop a Wales try during the second half.

England racked up 10 tries as they kept their hopes of the Six Nations title alive ahead of France’s clash with Scotland later in the day.