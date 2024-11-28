Try was 'icing on the cake' of Saints prop Iyogun's birthday weekend

Manny Iyogun (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Few people would choose to spend their birthday weekend running through the wind and rain in Coventry, but Manny Iyogun clearly loved it.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the eve of turning 24, the Saints prop came off the bench to power over for a try that put his team back in front in last weekend's Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Coventry at the sold-out Butts Park Arena.

And Iyogun was eventually able to celebrate a job well done as Saints made sure of a 19-10 success that made it three wins from three in the cup competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was pretty gritty conditions in Coventry and a comedy of errors at times in terms of the ball popping out left, right and centre," Iyogun said.

"It was good preparation for the winter months and just relying on set piece and going back to basics so it was a good outing for the boys.

"Coventry is a team that prides itself in terms of maul and scrum and stuff like that so we wanted to put it on them in those areas and we enjoyed it.

"The try was the icing on the cake of the weekend."

The previous weekend saw Iyogun come off the bench for England A in their victory against Australia A at the Twickenham Stoop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was awesome in terms of going into a group with new players and coaches and a different play style," Iyogun said.

"It was actually a good one for the brain in terms of learning new calls pretty quickly and then going there and having to implement them so it was awesome for me in terms of my learning."

Fraser Dingwall was the England A skipper for that match.

And Iyogun said: "He was awesome, really good.

"He led us throughout the week and you know what Dingers is like: he's a born leader.

"He really enjoyed it and played very well."

Henry Pollock was named man of the match for England A.

And when asked about that, Iyogun joked: "Everyone's sick of seeing him everywhere!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he's an awesome player and as much as we give him grief and stay on him to stay humble, he's an amazing player and a player who works really hard on little bits.

"He's not one to be off the training field early - he works really hard for what he gets."

England matters have been put to bed now though, with full focus on Saints' bid for glory in the Gallagher Premiership and Investec Champions Cup.

And next up is a league clash with a Gloucester side who will pose plenty of threats at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're a team that has changed their philosophy in terms of what they want to do," Iyogun said.

"They want to kick less and retain the ball for more phases, which is quite a challenge for us in terms of defence.

"It's a challenge we're really looking forward to."

This league game feels hugely important for Saints as they have won just three of their first six Premiership matches.

"In terms of momentum it's a massive one," Iyogun said.

"We play one Prem game and then go into Europe, so it's a game we want to get right and then springboard into Europe."