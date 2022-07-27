Trophy visit serves as inspiration for Saints

Saints hosted the UEFA Women's EURO trophy this week

The club has not lifted a trophy since 2019, when they claimed Premiership Rugby Cup glory.

But that has certainly not sated the Saints appetite.

The club has not claimed a major trophy since 2014, when they delivered a memorable Premiership and European Challenge Cup double.

And they will be desperate to end that barren run during the forthcoming campaign, their first under new director of rugby Phil Dowson.

Dowson took over from Chris Boyd, who departed this summer after four years at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Boyd steered Saints to two Premiership play-off semi-finals, but they fell short on both occasions, most recently last season, when they lost at eventual champions Leicester.

The black, green and gold recently returned to training after spending several weeks wiping memories of that Tigers loss away.

And now they are ready for a renewed push for Premiership glory.

This week, they were given added incentive.

Because popping in for a visit at training, which is currently taking place at Northampton School for Boys, was the Women's Euro 2022 trophy.

The likes of Tom Collins and James Grayson took the chance to pose for a picture with the piece of silverware, which will be competed for in the Wembley final on Sunday.

England will be involved, having defeated Sweden at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Tuesday night.

And the success of the Lionesses has certainly served as inspiration for Collins and Co.

“Everywhere you go at the moment, people are talking about the tournament and that enthusiasm is infectious," Collins said.

"Having the trophy with us at training really brings home just how special it is.

"And it’s certainly inspiring for us as we look ahead to next season and hopefully winning some silverware of our own."

Many members of the Saints squad were due to head to Stadium MK on

Wednesday night to take in the semi-final clash between Germany and France.

And Saints boss Dowson said: "All the players were really excited to see the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 trophy in person on Monday afternoon.

"The tournament has been fantastic so far, and it’s brilliant to have a huge semi-final match happening just down the road.