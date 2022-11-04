Townsend has spoken to Saints fly-half Smith about playing for Scotland
Scotland boss Gregor Townsend has stepped up his efforts to persuade Saints fly-half Fin Smith to play for Scotland.
But Townsend is well aware that England will also be keen to secure the services of the talented 20-year-old.
Smith joined Saints last month after being left out of work by the sad demise of Worcester Warriors.
He made a big impact on his debut last weekend, steering the black, green and gold to a 45-31 win against Bristol Bears.
And now it appears he will be on the radar of both international sides that he qualifies for.
“I have spoken to Fin a few times, prior to this summer and also over the last couple of months,” said Townsend.
“He got a bad injury in training so has only been available for his new club Northampton for the last couple of months.
“It has been great having conversations with him. He is a young man but he is very mature and understands the game and has very strong links to Gala so that is always a good thing."
Smith represented England Under-20s as recently at this summer.
And Townsend added: “He will maybe have to make a decision sooner than people think because he is a very good player.
“I am sure England will be after him as well.
"He hadn’t played till last week so his focus will be with his new club and getting back playing again in the middle of the November Tests so I would imagine his conversion with us and England will continue after this November period.”