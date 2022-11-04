Toulon-bound Biggar exits Saints 'with a heavy heart'

Biggar was due to leave the black, green and gold when his contract expired in the summer of 2023.

But the Chron understands that a transfer fee was paid to secure his services earlier.

Biggar's departure came into effect at the start of November and he leaves Saints having played 69 times for the club after joining from Ospreys in the summer of 2018.

Dan Biggar

He has become a hugely popular and influential figure at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And supporters will get the chance to say farewell to the popular Wales star either pre-match or at half-time of the Barbarians fixture at the Gardens on November 26.

Biggar is likely to make his way on to the field in a non-playing capacity so that supporters can show their appreciation for his efforts in the black, green and gold.

“As I said on the initial announcement of my departure, it has been a privilege to play for Northampton Saints and I have loved every minute of my time at the club," Biggar said.

“I know this is a squad which can challenge for major honours this season, so this has been a very difficult decision for me to make.

"I move on with a heavy heart and I am grateful to the club for their understanding throughout the process.

“I never envisaged leaving Saints midway through the season, but this opportunity came around very quickly, and I made my decision with a long-term view in mind for my family.

“Saints is a club which is full of great people from top to bottom, and I wish I could have played more in black, green and gold over the last four seasons.

