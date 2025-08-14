Tonga'uiha and Hepher start as Saints Under-18s kick off new season

Saints Under-18s were crowned champions last season (picture: Andrew Fosker for Premiership Rugby)

There are a couple of familiar surnames in the Saints Under-18s side that will kick off the new PREM Next Gen Academy League season at home to Exeter Chiefs.

That is because George Tonga'uiha, son of former Saints prop Soane, and Will Hepher, son of ex-Saints back row forward Simon, have been selected for the clash that will take place on pitch 2 at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday afternoon (kick-off 1.30pm).

George's brother, Sonny, has already featured for the black, green and gold first team, with the front row forward coming off the bench in a Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Leicester Tigers last November.

George, unlike his brother and father, is not a prop, as he lines up at lock for the Under-18s this week.

As for Hepher junior, he will skipper the Northampton side from the six shirt.

Saints were crowned league champions last season after beating Bath 31-14 in the final at Kingsholm.

Of the current matchday squad, only Lucas Veevers, Ferdi Barnett-Vincent and Reuben Williams have Academy League experience, meaning there are exciting opportunities for new players to step up and pull on the black, green and gold.

Under the new league format, all 11 clubs will compete in a single national league, with each side playing four home and four away fixtures.

Qualifying rounds will be staged across August, October, January and February, culminating in the PREM Next Gen finals day on the weekend of February 21-22.

Northampton Saints Under-18s team to face Exeter Chiefs Under-18s: 15 Harvey Linell; 14 Woody Hamilton-Hurst, 13 Will Howes, 12 Cal Tarry, 11 George Cooper; 10 Kai Fisher, 9 Jack Woods; 1 Lucas Veeres, 2 Ferdi Barnett-Vincent, 3 Noah Buxton; 4 Rafferty Hewitt, 5 George Tonga’uiha; 6 Will Hepher (c), 7 Reuben Williams, 8 Charlie Hammick.

Replacements: 16 Kingsley Gallimore, 17 Louie Dufty, 18 Ted Warner, 19 Connor Wright, 20 Ronan Perkins, 21 Caelin Chin, 22 Elijah Jeyes, 23 Matthieu Gegui.

Immediately after the U18s fixture, the U17s will play in a friendly against Exeter Chiefs with a 3pm kick-off.

Northampton Saints Under-17s team to face Exeter Chiefs Under-17s: 15 Kai Manson; 14 Finn Westley, 13 Joshua Miller, 12 Will Tierney, 11 Jeremiah German; 10 Giovanni Panariello, 9 Riley Curtin; 1 Dylan Hooper, 2 Charlie Utting (c), 3 Ben Jones; 4 William Higgins, 5 Oscar Wells; 6 Harry Nath, 7 Charlie King, 8 Toby Seaman.

Replacements: 16 George Simmonds, 17 Charlie Grimsey, 18 Eddy Burton, 19 Toby Price, 20 Jordan Johnson, 21 Ike Ihenacho, 22 Bailey McNess, 23 Harry Carter, 24 James Egan, 25 James Ralston-Brown.