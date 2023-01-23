Tigers sign Bears player to solve scrum-half problem ahead of Saints clash

The 27-year-old will join Tigers on a long-term deal this week after agreeing an early release with the Bears.

Leicester have lost Ben Youngs and Jack van Poortvliet to England, meaning they were very light at nine ahead of this weekend's crucial Gallagher Premiership game at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

But the addition of Whiteley will give them a vital extra scrum-half option.

Tom Whiteley

Whiteley played his junior rugby as part of Academy squads with Bristol and Harlequins before signing with Saracens.

He made his senior debut for Saracens 2014 and went on to play 62 games for before joining the Bears ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Tigers interim head coach Richard Wigglesworth said: "We are very excited to have Tom join us this week on a long-term deal and looking forward to what he brings to the club.

"Tom is an experienced campaigner in the league and adds great depth, as well as competition, to our scrum-half ranks.

"Not only does he provide us with options in the position during the Six Nations, while we have two players away with England, it’s pleasing that he’s also committed his future to Tigers beyond this season.

"I am looking forward to working with Tom, a player with his best years ahead, and seeing him contribute to what we are doing at this club."

Discussing the move to Tigers, Whiteley said: "I am very excited to be joining Tigers as the club builds on last season’s Premiership success.

"It’s a club with a proud history and a bright future.

